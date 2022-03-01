LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of active registered voters in Nevada increased by 11,726 during the month of Feb. 2022 as compared to Jan. 2022.

Currently, the total number of active registered voters is more than 1.8 million. There was a 0.14% increase in registered voters for the Democratic party and a 0.26% increase for the Republican party. Nonpartisan active voters increased by 1.80% and Independent American Part active registered voters increased by 0.55% while the Libertarian Part saw an increase of 0.60%.

Here’s a breakdown of the active registered voters in Nevada: