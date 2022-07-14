LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opinions about abortion that are often reduced to “yes or no” are actually much more complicated, a poll of Nevada voters released today shows.

The 8 News Now/Emerson College/The Hill Poll shows that only 5.4% of those surveyed believe abortion should be illegal in all cases. And 31.3% say abortion should be legal only in cases of rape, incest, and when the woman’s life is endangered. The poll has a margin of error of 2.1%.

On the other side, 28.2% said it should be legal “in all cases at any time.”

In between, 16.7% say abortion should be legal up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, and 18.4% say abortion should be legal up to 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Looking deeper into those numbers reveals several interesting points:

AGE FACTOR: Younger people, age 18-29 years, support legal abortions “in all cases at any time” much more than older people — 38.2%.

Younger people were also less likely to agree with the position that abortion should be legal only in cases of rape, incest, and when the woman’s life is endangered — 25.1%, compared to the overall response rate of 31.3%. People from 30-49 years of age were most likely to agree — 34.1%

People 65 years and over were most likely to want an outright ban on abortion (6.4%) with people 30-49 right behind (6.3%).

VOTERS: It’s no surprise that people who supported President Donald Trump in the 2020 election are much stronger opponents of any abortion than people who voted for President Joe Biden. But people who didn’t vote at all in 2020 were on the extreme, with 9.5% who said abortion should be illegal in all cases, compared to 8.2% of Trump backers and 2.7% Biden backers.

GENDER: Comparisons are interesting. See the table below, which shows responses to each question by gender.

ETHNIC/RACIAL FACTORS: A large portion of the Hispanic community is Catholic, and opposition to abortion was stronger among Hispanics and Latinos, as well as “other or multiple races.” Hispanics (36.6%) oppose abortion except in cases of rape, incest, and when the woman’s life is endangered, and “other races” (37.4%) ranked just ahead. White/caucasian (30.3%), Black/African American (26.1%) and Asian American or Pacific Islander (25.2%) followed.

POLITICAL PARTY: Democrats (48.3%) were far more supportive of the belief that abortion should be legal in all cases at any time compared to Republicans (10.4%). And predictably, Republicans (48.1%) favored abortions only in cases of rape, incest, and when the woman’s life is endangered, while Democrats (10.4%) did not.

The 8 News Now/Emerson College/The Hill Poll was conducted July 7-10, and the breakdown for the 2,000 people who were polled is as follows: 33.1% Democrats, 30.3% Republicans, 30.0% nonpartisan and 6.7% other.

The poll sample was 58.8% white/caucasian, 14.9% Hispanic/Latino, 9.2% Black/African American, 6.1% Asian American or Pacific Islander and 10.9% other or multiple races.

The age breakdown is as follows: 13.4% age 18-29, 29.4% age 30-49, 28.1% age 50-64 and 29.1% age 65 or older.