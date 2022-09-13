LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Will voters turn out in November because of the abortion issue? It’s not the only issue on Nevada voters’ minds with the election just eight weeks away.

The economy, water supply, immigration, student loan forgiveness and school vouchers are just a few of the reasons voters might feel compelled to vote on Nov. 8. Still, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade is likely to be at center stage in Nevada’s election results.

The latest 8 News Now/Emerson College/The Hill Poll indicates the economy is the biggest issue for 41.8% of Nevada voters, but a breakdown of the numbers show that it’s the top issue for Democrats — and important to only 7.7% of Republican voters.

The poll’s “credibility interval” — similar to a margin of error — is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Big for Democrats

Democrats identified the top three issues as abortion access (25.0%), the economy (23.3%) and health care (15.1%) and 60.1% of Democrats said the decision overturning Roe v. Wade made them “much more likely” to vote in November. Republicans ranked the top issues as the economy (54.5%), immigration (14.2%) and abortion access (7.7%), and 32.2% said they were much more likely to vote this year.

Among all the people polled from Sept. 8-10, 50.2% said they are much more likely or somewhat more likely to vote this year because of the abortion ruling. And 46.9% of people polled said it made no difference.

Overall, women put the economy (42.0%) over abortion access (21.9%) as the top two issues. Men also listed the economy (41.9%) and abortion access (13.4%) as the top issues.

Changing priorities

Compared to a poll in July, abortion access climbed in importance, while concern over Nevada’s water supply dropped. People still regard water as a very serious problem, but it has dropped from No. 2 to No. 7 in rankings of the top issues. Only 3.9% now see it as the top issue.

The poll showed 88.3% see water supply as a very serious (61.7%) or somewhat serious (26.6%) problem. And 62% think state and local governments are responsible for solving the water supply issues. Another 17.5% said it’s a federal government problem.

School vouchers, student loans

On questions concerning education, 39.3% of Nevadans polled support tax-funded school vouchers, while 33.8% oppose vouchers. The poll found 18.3% “neither favor nor oppose” vouchers, and 8.6% didn’t know about the issue. Tax-funded vouchers would help parents pay for tuition for their children to attend private or religious schools of their choice instead of public schools.

Most Nevadans are against government programs to forgive student debt. When asked which statement comes closest to their view on student loan debt forgiveness, 60.7% agreed with the statement “taxpayer money should not be used to pay off student loans”, while 39.3% agreed with the statement “Americans and our economy will benefit from student loan forgiveness”.

The poll, conducted Sept. 8-10, asked 1,000 people who described themselves as “somewhat likely” or “very likely” voters. Data was collected using a cellphone sample using text messages, interactive voice response, web survey via email and an online panel.