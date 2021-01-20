A look back: President Joe Biden’s campaign interviews with 8 News Now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Biden is no stranger to Nevada. He campaigned across the Silver State the past couple of years, during his most recent bid for the White House.

8 News Now spoke one-on-one with the president on the campaign trail three times last year as he made different campaign stops in Las Vegas. In each of those interviews, he spoke about the America he wanted to build if he was elected.

Now, that time has come. Joe Biden is officially the 46th President of the United States.

A big theme of his Inauguration Day speech Wednesday was unity — a message he shared with me, even back in May during the democratic primaries.

“I think we’re going to have a very united party and my message to all, and what they’re finding out, now that the nomination process is de facto over, they’re finding out the positions I have on an awful lot of things were not accurately characterized and they’re feeling more comfortable with me,” said President Joe Biden during an interview in May 2020. “But I’m listening, I’m here, I need them, and I hope they all will join us.”

Now-President Biden is hoping supporters of former President Donald Trump will join him, including republican lawmakers.

Of course, the biggest challenges requiring collaboration is how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating effect on the economy.

In our interview with him in October, President Biden pledged to provide more federal support.

“There’s money there to make sure we should be providing extended unemployment benefits, we should be making sure that those small businesses are going out of business have the ability to stay open, have the ability to sanitize, have the ability to test and trace, have the ability to bring in customers with some confidence,” President Biden said.

President Biden has also set an ambitious goal. He has promised to get 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of Americans, during his first 100 days in office.

President Biden has several other major tasks ahead of him, as well, but as he told 8 News Now during our interviews, he is ready to get to work.