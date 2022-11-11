50,000+ mail-in votes yet to be counted in Clark County as of Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just 9,000 votes — or less than 1% — separated incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and former Nevada attorney general and Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada race for U.S. Senate as of Friday.

Both campaigns were eyeing results trickling in from the state’s two largest counties, Clark, home to Las Vegas, and Washoe, home to Reno. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said more than 50,000 mail-in ballots had yet to be counted with 15,000 votes expected to be tabulated Friday.

Vote totals released from Clark County on Thursday evening showed the mail-in results leaning toward Cortez Masto by nearly a 2-1 margin. Masto gained 7,480 votes in Clark County on Thursday, compared to Laxalt’s 4,195.

“We continue to feel confident given the votes outstanding,” a person close to the Cortez Masto campaign said Friday. 8 News Now has not yet heard from the Laxalt campaign Friday, but Laxalt continued to build his lead as Nevada’s rural and more Republican-leaning counties added to the statewide total as they continued their processes.

The election officers in both Clark and Washoe counties continued to tabulate mail-in ballots on Friday. Nevada law allows clerks to accept mail-in votes until the Saturday after Election Day.

In 2020, the Nevada Legislature voted to mail ballots to every registered Nevada voter. Voters can opt out rather than opt in to receive one and instead vote early in person or vote on Election Day in person if he or she wishes.

The process means extra steps need to be taken in the ballot counting process, ensuring signatures on ballots match what’s in the DMV record, that ballots are not spoiled and that no person votes twice.

The remaining ballots in the two counties are expected to skew toward Cortez Masto as Democrats have historically trusted the mail-in system over Republicans. Former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Laxalt, has told his supporters not to vote by mail and instead vote in person on Election Day.

Clark County responded Thursday to former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations about voting issues, calling his claims, “outrageous” and “misinformed.”

Trump sounded off Thursday on his Truth Social account saying in part, “Clark County, Nevada has a corrupt voting system (be careful Adam!), as do many places in our soon to be Third World Country.”

“All of our election systems are certified by the state and federal governments for use in the State of Nevada, and there are several state-required audits done before, during, and after each election, which further ensure the reliability and integrity of the election,” a county spokesperson said.

The vote tallying process is required to be complete by Tuesday with county results submitted to the state by Thursday.