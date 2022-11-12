LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just 84 votes separated incumbent Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and his challenger Drew Johnson in the race for the District F seat on the commission as of Saturday.

The panel of seven commissioners governs Clark County and is widely viewed as the most powerful political group in southern Nevada. The panel comprises seven Democrats. If elected, Johnson would be the first Republican in years.

In updated vote totals released Saturday night, Jones was ahead by 84 votes.

District F represents parts of western and southwestern Clark County.

In 2020, Commissioner Ross Miller, a Democrat, won his election in the District C race by 10 votes, against now-Lieutenant Governor-Elect Stavros Anthony, a Republican.