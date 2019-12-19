7 candidates will take part in tonight’s Democratic debate in Los Angeles

These presidential candidates will take the stage at the 6th Democratic primary debate tonight at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

The debate will be three hours and include seven candidates. It is the final presidential debate of the year and another opportunity for the candidates to sway Democrats who are still making up their minds about who should challenge President Trump.

The candidates had to meet certain qualifications set by the Democratic National Committee to take part in the debate. At least nine presidential candidates have urged the committee to changes its criteria.