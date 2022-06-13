LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Heading into Tuesday’s primary election, more than 68,000 ballots have already been cast. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for in-person voting.

Early voting totals from the Clark County Election Department show the busiest early voting center was at Centennial Center in the northwest valley. The second-busiest site was the Galleria at Sunset in the southeast valley, and Silverado Ranch Plaza was the third-busiest.

Statewide early voting totals have not been released yet. The official total in Clark County was 68,314 early votes. More than 58,000 early votes were cast in Washoe County.

Voting continues with mail-in ballots, and election centers are open Tuesday for in-person voting. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked June 14 or earlier, and ballots received through June 18 will be counted.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Turnout for primary elections is typically lower than turnout for the general election, but primaries are an important part of the election process. When there is more than one candidate from the same political party, the primary decides which one will advance to the general election.

Any candidate in a nonpartisan race that gets more than 50% of the vote wins the election outright. Otherwise, the runoff goes to the general election.