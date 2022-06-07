LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada Congressional District 4 awaits the winner of a Republican primary that features candidates Annie Black, Chance Bonaventura and Sam Peters. Horsford’s opponent in the Democratic primary withdrew from the race.

The winner of the Republic primary advances to a general election race that BallotPedia has identified as a battleground race — among only 3.2% of the U.S. House contests nationwide with the distinction.

Republicans in the CD4 race:

ANNIE BLACK: Taking down a three-term incumbent, Black won election to the Nevada Assembly in 2020 after serving on the Mesquite City Council. She is a real estate agent and business owner who says Democrats’ economic policies “are destroying our state and bankrupting Nevadans. I’m running for Congress to get our economy going again.”

CHANCE BONAVENTURA: Campaigning on restoring federal public lands to Nevada, stopping federal spending that is increasing the national debt, and finishing the border wall, Bonaventura says on his website he has four words on gun rights: “Shall not be infringed.”

SAM PETERS: Peters is a veteran and business owner — and proud he’s not a career politician. In 2020, Peters ran in the GOP primary for U.S. House in Nevada Congressional District 4, losing to Jim Marchant.