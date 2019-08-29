2020 Democratic presidential candidates visit Las Vegas, discuss biggest issues facing Nevadans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The race is on as more Democratic candidates are vying for Nevadans to vote them into the oval office. The country is just over one year away from the 2020 presidential election, and a handful of presidential hopefuls came through the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday.

During their visit to Las Vegas, they discussed everything from gun control to economic policy. Starting off on a lighter note, Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, spent Wednesday morning at the Hispanics in Politics luncheon before heading to the AFL-CIO convention.

In a one-on-one interview with Cory Booker, the New Jersey senator said he understands the economy is a big concern for many in Nevada, a state hit hard by the great recession, so he has a plan to provide pathways to prosperity.

“I’m going to personally make sure we return the dignity of work, that we raise American salaries,” Booker said. “With my rise credit, that’s going to give 150 million Americans a pay increase and cut poverty by a third.”

Julian Castro also addressed his economic plans but also focused on making sure his opinion about the president was heard.

“Look at what he’s done with China,” Castro said. “This president has been terrible because he’s so erratic; he creates so much uncertainty that he hurts business in our country.”

Also top of mind for many candidates was gun control, an issue extremely important to Las Vegas. Especially, now: Two years after the 1 October massacre.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-MN, says she’s ready to implement nation-wide change similar to Nevada’s recent law banning bump stocks.

“They would make a big difference in safety for our country,” said Sen. Klobuchar. “Nevada has taken a lead here with the new governor and the legislature in terms of actually passing some of these bills on the state level.”

Senator Kamala Harris, D-CA, shared her approach, after her recent drop in the polls.

“It is about hard work,” Sen. Harris said. “It is about being here in Nevada, spending time in Iowa, and New Hampshire. I think the only poll that matters is election day.”

Las Vegas valley residents can expect to see more presidential candidates visit the valley in the coming months.