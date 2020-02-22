10,000+ Nevadans register as Democratic voters during early voting, state party says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Democratic Party says more than 10,000 Nevadans registered to vote as Democrats during the early voting period. Nearly 75,000 people voted in total.

The party attributes the growth to same-day voter registration.

“With more than 10,000 Nevadans newly registering as Democrats during early voting, it’s clear that we are bringing a wave of new voters into our party and building a growing coalition who will mobilize for our nominee in November. This is how we beat Donald Trump and elect Democrats up and down the ticket in 2020,” said Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II in a press release.

This was the first time ever Nevada held in-person early voting before the caucus.

