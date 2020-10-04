‘100 Black Men of Las Vegas’ hold voter registration event for Gen Z voters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are a month away from the presidential election. On Saturday, the local nonprofit “100 Black Men of Las Vegas” held a voter registration drive.

Saturday’s “Lock in the Vote” event was aimed at “Gen-Z” voters, which range in age from 18-24 years old.

The message from organizers was simple: register to vote, and have your voice heard.

“You need to show up, you need to say what you have to say, you need to make your voice heard,” said Mel Tillar of 100 Black Men of Las Vegas.

The 100 Black Men of Las Vegas partnered with other community organizations to reach this voter base.

“We’re out here and we want to make differences,” said Marquis Buckner of Squad Goals to the Polls. “This is now our time to stand up and put in play what we want to grow up to, not the generation that succeeded us, we want to do what we need to do right now.”

Studies from Pew Research Center show one-in-ten voters in the 2020 election will be “Gen-Z”.

“It’s just showing up basically, getting in the ring and getting off the sideline and actually having a say in what goes on in our communities,” added Denajiou McZeal of Squad Goals to the Polls.

At the event, community members could register to vote, and have their questions answered about the election process, policies and how to get involved.

“You get one kid out here, that’s one kid that can decide to vote, and you get involved in the electoral process,” said Kenneth Cottrell of 100 Black Men of Las Vegas. “He’ll be a lifelong committed voter.”

The 100 Black Men of Las Vegas says part of their commitment to educating young people in the area is to ensure they’re registered to vote.

“It’s not something to take lightly. Your vote counts, it’s your voice,” said Gentry Richardson, president of 100 Black Men of Las Vegas. “Everything starts locally, we need to get people in to support the causes and bills we need to make things better.”

Pew Research Center says there are more than 23 million eligible “Gen-Z” voters this year. That’s about 16 million more than in 2016.

The deadline to register in-person or by mail is October 6th. For those who want a mail-in ballot, you need to register by October 15th.

Voters can register online until October 29th that’s at registertovotenv.gov.

For the first time, you can register to vote at a polling site on Election Day.