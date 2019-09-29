Politics Now: 9/28/2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On this week’s edition of Politics Now with host Steve Sebelius, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is opening an impeachment inquiry, so where does Nevada’s congressional delegation stand on it? In addition, our D.C. Bureau’s Alexandra Limon explains exactly what an impeachment inquiry means.

Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony is running for a seat on the Clark County Commission. He talks about his priorities, including traffic and transportation.

And finally, Congressional District 4 Republican Candidate Charles Navarro talks about immigration, PILT reform, the 2nd Amendment and what Donald Trump policies he supports.