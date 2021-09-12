Politics Now: 9/11/2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler, we remember 20 years since 9/11.

The I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy and David Charns shares stories about firefighters, FBI agents and doctors on the ground that day and how they dealt with the horrific scenes they were witnessing.

Plus Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo talks about why he thinks the hijackers visited Las Vegas before the attacks, how UNLV is saving the memorials in Las Vegas in 2001, and an update on legislation to help service members who have gotten cancers from toxic burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq.