Politics Now: 8/3/2019

This week on Politics Now with co-hosts Steve Sebelius and Patrick Walker: 19 of the top democratic presidential candidates are in town speaking at the 2020 Public Service Forum at UNLV, put on by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME.

The team looks at what was said during the forum by the candidates, plus one-on-one interviews with front-runners Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders.

Also a panel breaks down who were the big winners and losers in the second democratic presidential debate. And an update from our Washington, D.C. bureau on how the new migrant family separation policy is being put into practice.