Politics Now: 8/17/2019

This week on Politics Now with co-hosts Patrick Walker and Steve Sebelius: illegal fentanyl deaths are up, and prescription opioid deaths are down, we look at the trends from the 2nd Opioid Summit in Las Vegas this week; negotiations over teacher raises continue, what the sticking point now is; Nevada democratic Congresswoman Dina Titus sits down with Steve Sebelius to talk about why she is now in favor of impeachment, her congressional investigation into whether President Donald Trump violated the emoluments clause, and if she plans on endorsing a 2020 presidential candidate.