Politics Now: 10/19/2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now, host Steve Sebelius discusses the recent news that the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas will not require people convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence to give up their guns. The decision comes after a Nevada Supreme Court ruling. Safe Nest CEO Liz Ortenberger joins Sebelius to talk about the issue and potential fixes.

The I-Team learns about an increase in workplace discrimination complaints and the state agency that handles them.

Plus, the Gaming Control Board decides to try and permanently ban Steve Wynn from the Gaming industry.

And finally, we break down how much money congressional challengers in Nevada’s swing district have been raising.