LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman was arrested on grand larceny charges for allegedly stealing a Rolex from a man after he passed out in a hotel room.

Taylor Sharde has been charged with grand larceny of more than $25,000.

According to an arrest report, on Aug. 27 Las Vegas Metro police were called to the Wynn due to suspicion of prostitution-related theft.

The arrest report states Sharde was seen talking with a man on the casino floor. The two later were seen entering an elevator on their way to the man’s room. It was there, according to the arrest report, that Sharde allegedly removed all her clothes, put on a robe, and ordered an ‘intimate kit’ from the front desk.

While waiting on the bed, the man passed out due to excessive alcohol intake, the report stated. Upon waking the man claimed his Rolex watch, Cuban link chain, and Gucci glasses were missing. According to the the report, there was also a used condom on the bathroom floor, which the man claimed he had no knowledge of how it got there.

Video surveillance later showed Sharde leaving the Wynn before entering a cab.

According to the arrest report, detectives discovered that Sharde had been previously identified in another grand larceny case that occurred on Aug. 20.

On Aug. 28, while working undercover at the Cosmopolitan, an officer recognized Sharde from the grand larceny investigation, according to the arrest report. She was then taken into custody and questioned in a security holding room. Detectives noted that when they placed Sharde in handcuffs, she had Rolex on her left wrist, which she immediately claimed was hers.

During the interview, Sharde initially refused to be questioned without a lawyer present, however, according to the arrest report, she retracted that request moments later, allowing the interview to proceed.

The report states that during the interview Sharde said she felt targeted by the man, and that he tried to claim she stole his Rolex, knowing it belonged to her.

The Rolex has been impounded until one of the two involved proves ownership.