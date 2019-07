Police warn of something new to worry about: Meth-Gators

LORETTO, Tenn. — Police in Loretto, Tennessee added an unusual warning to a Facebook post about a routine drug bust.

They issued a plea to people living in area to not flush drugs down the toilet, saying “They’ve had enough methed up animals” to deal with recently.

On a more or less serious note: Folks…please don’t flush your drugs m’kay. When you send something down the sewer pipe it ends up in our retention ponds for processing before it is sent down stream. Now our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth. Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do. Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama. They’ve had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help. So, if you need to dispose of your drugs just give us a call and we will make sure they are disposed of in the proper way. Loretto Police Department’s Facebook page

They added “drugs” included prescription pills. Several studies have shown the dangers of flushing drugs down the drain. Police urge anyone with prescription drugs to dispose of them at any drug take back event.