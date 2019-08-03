Officials say multiple people were killed in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas

News
Posted: / Updated:
98984930_1520102259233

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 11: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart announced today it would use savings from the recently revised tax law to increase their starting wage to $11-per-hour, offer some hourly employees a one-time bonus up to $1000, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and […]

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have responded to reports of an active shooter in a commercial area near a mall.

Officials say multiple people were killed in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.

Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN on Saturday that multiple people had been killed in the attack in or near the Cielo Vista Mall and that suspects have been taken into custody. She didn’t say how many victims there were.

We will continue to update the story.

Here are a few social media posts from people in the El Paso area:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories