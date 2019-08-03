EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have responded to reports of an active shooter in a commercial area near a mall.
Officials say multiple people were killed in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.
Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN on Saturday that multiple people had been killed in the attack in or near the Cielo Vista Mall and that suspects have been taken into custody. She didn’t say how many victims there were.
We will continue to update the story.
Here are a few social media posts from people in the El Paso area: