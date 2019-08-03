CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 11: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart announced today it would use savings from the recently revised tax law to increase their starting wage to $11-per-hour, offer some hourly employees a one-time bonus up to $1000, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and […]

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have responded to reports of an active shooter in a commercial area near a mall.

Active Shooter in area of Hawkins and Gateway East. Scene is still active avoid the area. RG limited information. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Officials say multiple people were killed in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.

Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN on Saturday that multiple people had been killed in the attack in or near the Cielo Vista Mall and that suspects have been taken into custody. She didn’t say how many victims there were.

Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates. https://t.co/BU0AH6Y8Rv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

We will continue to update the story.

BREAKING: Our crew can confirm 18 people were shot or injured at the Walmart at Cielo Vista. We are working to get on air as we speak. https://t.co/wfXkVyoLs8 — KTSM 9 News (@KTSMtv) August 3, 2019

Here are a few social media posts from people in the El Paso area:

15+ shots, And I swear I saw an older lady drop to the floor🤢😢. Check on your family — IG: wreckemray (@GeeRayAllDay_1) August 3, 2019