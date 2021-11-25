Police trying to identify robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have released a photo of a woman they say is a suspect in a robbery that occurred Wednesday, Nov. 24.

According to Metro police, the woman committed the robbery near the 6000 block of W. Charleston Boulevard, near Jones Boulevard.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the woman. At the time of the crime, she was wearing a blue sweatsuit.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime

Stoppers may result in a cash reward.