Police: Tropicana, Nellis intersection closed due to injury crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person has been transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury following a crash Wednesday morning in the east valley.

Las Vegas police say it happened around 5:45 a.m. at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

A driver of one of the vehicles involved was sent to the hospital with a head injury, according to police.

The intersection is closed in all directions. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories