Police: Tropicana, Nellis intersection closed due to injury crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person has been transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury following a crash Wednesday morning in the east valley.
Las Vegas police say it happened around 5:45 a.m. at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.
A driver of one of the vehicles involved was sent to the hospital with a head injury, according to police.
The intersection is closed in all directions. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
