Police: Tropicana, Nellis intersection closed due to injury crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person has been transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury following a crash Wednesday morning in the east valley.

Las Vegas police say it happened around 5:45 a.m. at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

A driver of one of the vehicles involved was sent to the hospital with a head injury, according to police.

The intersection is closed in all directions. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.