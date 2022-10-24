LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect is in custody after they stole a van with two young kids inside, according to North Las Vegas police.

On Monday around 8:25 p.m., NLVPD responded to a call at a convenience store in the 4700 block of West Cheyenne Avenue where someone had stolen a van with two “very young” kids inside, police said.

The mother of the kids ran after the car on foot. The suspect eventually pulled over and let the kids out of the car on Decatur Avenue and then left the area, police said.

According to police, an NLVPD traffic officer saw the van getting onto Interstate 15 southbound from Cheyenne Avenue and started a pursuit.

The suspect did not stop and officers did not know if the two kids or the mother were in the van at the time, police said.

Officers continued to pursue the van until the suspect crashed into another car near I-15 and Charleston Boulevard and then ran off, according to police.

(North Las Vegas Police Department)

(North Las Vegas Police Department)

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and the two kids and mom were located unharmed, police stated.

According to police, the suspect was transported to a local hospital. Their name was not immediately available.

This is an ongoing investigation, no other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.