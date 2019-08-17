Police seize weapons from Portland protesters

Alt-right protesters clashed with antifa near the Morrison Bridge around 11am, August 17, 2019 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say they’ve seized weapons such as metal and wooden poles, bear spray and shields from multiple groups at a right-wing rally and counterprotest in the city.

Flag-waving members of the Proud Boys and Three Percenters militia group began gathering late Saturday morning. Some wore body armor and helmets.

Meanwhile black clad, helmet and face-mask wearing anti-fascist protesters also were among the hundreds on the streets.

President Donald Trump says “Portland is being watched very closely” as the Northwest city braces for a right-wing rally that’s expected to draw demonstrators from around the U.S. as well as counterprotesters.

Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2019

More than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are in the liberal city for the late Saturday morning rally. Self-described anti-fascists have vowed to confront the right-wing groups.

In a Saturday morning tweet Trump wrote: “Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an `ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.”‘

Trump said he hoped Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler “will be able to properly do his job!”

Wheeler has said any groups preaching hate or engaging in violence are not welcome in the city.