LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Police seek the public’s assistance in locating two missing juveniles.

Dennis and Destiny Felton were last seen on April. 2, at roughly 10:42 a.m. near the 400 block of Boulder Highway, according to a missing person report.

(LVMPD)

According to the report, Destiny was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white and black Nike shoes with green laces, and a backpack. Dennis was last seen in a tan sweater, blue jeans, black high-top Nikes, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com