LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas police seek help in identifying a shooting suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late 20s.

The incident occurred on Mar. 18 at approximately 1:52 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Valley View Boulevard.

Police responded to a reported shooting, in which one individual suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Spring Valley Patrol Investigations at 702-828-2639. For anonymous reporting, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.