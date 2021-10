LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a man after a shooting near downtown Las Vegas leaves another man seriously injured.

It happened near Jones and Washington just after 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening.

Police tell 8 News Now the victim was shot by the suspect, after which the suspect fled on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.