LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Alexander Rojas-Esqueda was last seen on Friday, May 20 just after 11 a.m. near the 4200 block of Pennwood Avenue, which is near Valley View and Desert Inn.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark blue and black hoodie with olive green pants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907