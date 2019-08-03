Police say El Paso Walmart packed with back-to-school shoppers

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say the Walmart in El Paso where a gunman opened fire was packed with back-to-school shoppers.

Sgt. Robert Gomez said at a news conference that anywhere from 1,000 to 3,000 shoppers and about 100 employees were at the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall when Saturday’s attack happened.

Gomez says most of the victims appear to have been at the Walmart, though he also says police had “secured” the mall. He says a man in his 20s was taken into custody and that law enforcement didn’t fire a single shot.

Gomez didn’t name the suspected gunman or say how many people were killed and wounded in the attack, though he said at least one person is dead. He also wouldn’t speculate as to the motive for the attack. He said the gunman used some type of rifle.

El Paso hospitals say they are treating 22 victims, not including a patient who died after arriving at one of the hospitals.