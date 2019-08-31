UPDATE: 5 dead, at least 21 injured in Texas active shooter situation

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — An official with the City of Odessa said five people are dead and at least 21 people are injured after an active shooter situation on Saturday afternoon.

According to AP, Odessa Police said the active shooter is said to have been killed.

Earlier today, the Midland Police Department was warning residents of an active shooter, possibly two, in the city: “there are multiple gunshot victims.”

The post said the suspect hijacked a mail truck and was urging residents to stay off the streets.

