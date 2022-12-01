LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police released a video Thursday showing what they are calling a “vehicle of interest” in a freeway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 2:21 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway near the airport connector.

Las Vegas Metro police said an investigation indicated the victims were in a traveling dispute with another vehicle on the freeway when they were shot. The driver, a man, died from his gunshot wound. His passenger, a woman, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to University Medical Center for treatment.

According to police, the vehicle in the video was seen at a gas station in the 3700 block of Sahara Avenue near Valley View Boulevard about 20 minutes before the shooting. The car is described as a newer, dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu with a large sticker on the rear passenger door window.

Image provided by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the shooting is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or click on this link.