LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police released a video Thursday showing what they are calling a “vehicle of interest” in a freeway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.
The shooting happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 2:21 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway near the airport connector.
Las Vegas Metro police said an investigation indicated the victims were in a traveling dispute with another vehicle on the freeway when they were shot. The driver, a man, died from his gunshot wound. His passenger, a woman, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to University Medical Center for treatment.
According to police, the vehicle in the video was seen at a gas station in the 3700 block of Sahara Avenue near Valley View Boulevard about 20 minutes before the shooting. The car is described as a newer, dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu with a large sticker on the rear passenger door window.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the shooting is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or click on this link.