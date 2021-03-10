Police release sketch, video of suspect in Monday sexual assault

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred Monday morning in the 2000 block of N. Torrey Pines Ave.

Police have released a sketch and surveillance video of the suspect.

A woman who was walking her dog at an apartment complex was attacked. The suspect pushed the victim to the ground and began sexually assaulting her, police said. The victim fought back and was able to get free and call police.

The suspect is described as a Black male adult between 18 and 21 years of age, about 6 feet tall, thin build, wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sexual Assault Section at 702-449-3911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.