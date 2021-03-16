Police release photos in search for hit-and-run driver on Sahara near the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have released two photos as they search for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a man dead on Sunday outside the Eureka Casino on East Sahara Avenue.

Related Content Pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Sahara near The Strip

In a Tuesday Facebook post, police released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in the crash and a surveillance photo of a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run.

Police urged the public to contact Metro’s Collision Investigation Section if they have information about the vehicle or the suspect.

The crash happened on Sahara Avenue, just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers responded to reports Sunday afternoon of a crash involving a man and a white Ford pickup truck. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he died.