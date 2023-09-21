LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police released photos Thursday of a man who they say is a suspect in a recent theft at a home improvement store. Police are trying to identify the man.

Police release a photo of a man suspected of stealing items from a home improvement store. (Credit: LVMPD)

According to a news release from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the man entered the store on North Nellis Boulevard, north of East Carey Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 13 around 5:46 p.m. and stole multiple items.

Police describe the suspect as a white man around 45 years old, 5’9″ tall, around 190 lbs, with brown hair and a brown beard. He was wearing a red t-shirt, tan shorts, and green Vans tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Metro’s Retail Theft Section at (702) 828-3591 or email: ORC@LVMPD.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555, or visit this link. Tips can result in a reward.