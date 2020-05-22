Police: Phone scam attempts to extort money from criminals

FILE – In this April 8, 2019, file photo, a woman browses her smartphone in Philadelphia. Accidental cuts and bruises to the face, head and neck from cellphones are sending increasing numbers of Americans to the emergency room, according to a study that estimates 76,000 cases over nine years. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are warning of a phone scam targeting people who have registered for crimes with their local police department. Sex offenders are among those who must register their crimes with departments.

According to Metro police, the scam attempts to extort victims by threatening to arrest them for not complying with a new registration process. The victim is told if they don’t comply with making a payment over the phone, an arrest warrant will be issued for them.

Police want to remind people that police departments will never call to demand payment, will never ask for digital currency, prepaid credit cards or gift cards and police don’t threaten to use other police or agencies to arrest you for not paying.

Police say if you receive a phone call that is a scam, you can hang up and report it to the police department, and file a complaint with the FTC.