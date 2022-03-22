LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have concluded an investigation into a local Thai restaurant accused of serving adulterated food. The investigation was launched after numerous people reported feeling unusual symptoms after eating at Secret of Siam.

In a news release, the Southern Nevada Health District said the customer’s “symptoms included increased heart rate, blurry vision, hallucinations, disorientation or confusion, dizziness or vertigo, loss of consciousness, dry mouth, and numbness and tingling in extremities within hours of consuming food or drink from Secret of Siam.”

Metro police detectives determined there was no criminal intent and the case is now considered closed but did add “The investigation by other community partners continues since it seems the contamination came from tainted ingredients purchased through a third party.”