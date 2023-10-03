LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are seeking help to find a missing man who was last seen on Monday, Oct. 2.

Miller is described as being 5’7″ tall and weighing around 165 pounds. He has gray/brown hair and a fair complexion. Las Vegas Metropolitan police said at the time he went missing he was wearing a blue hat, checkered gray shirt, and gray shorts. Police said Miller may be in distress.

Local hospitals are being asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police.

Police urge anyone who has seen Miller or may know of his whereabouts to contact Metro at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907 or email: missingpersons@lvmpd.com.