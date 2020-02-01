Police: Man shot in southwest Fresno after argument over the Super Bowl

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in southwest Fresno was shot just before noon Saturday after an argument with a man on a bicycle over the Super Bowl, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Tuolumne and B streets, near Highway 99, around 11:50 a.m. for a report of a gunshot wound victim, Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said.

The victim, identified as a Latino man in his 40s, told police that a homeless man on a bike pulled up to where they were having a barbecue and started an argument over the Super Bowl since the house was adorned with San Francisco 49ers decorations.

The argument escalated and the homeless man shot the victim in the abdomen with a makeshift weapon, Chamalbide said.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he is undergoing surgery. His condition was not known at the time.

Chamalbide said the suspect, identified as a Latino man, was later taken into custody at a nearby homeless encampment with the help of witnesses.

