LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man found on a sidewalk was killed by a stray bullet, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting was reported on Saturday, Sept. 30 around 11:36 p.m. in the 1500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, north of Oakey Boulevard.

Police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk when a fight occurred at a nearby business and as the victim walked by that business, he was struck by a stray bullet.

Marvin Williams, 27, was arrested and is charged with open murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. He was booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Clark County coroner, police said.

Williams is due to make an initial appearance in court on Monday, Oct. 2.