Police make 163 arrests in holiday shopper safety campaign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has made 163 arrests, 80 of which are felony or gross misdemeanor charges, and more than 1,900 vehicle stops since Thanksgiving week.

As part of their 2021 Holiday Initiative, police have deployed officers in high-traffic shopping locations and surrounding areas to patrol and respond to crimes or suspicious activity.

During one of the patrols, officers arrested two suspects who had been targeting large electronic stores in different parts of the valley. The suspects are now currently facing multiple counts of theft and burglary. Additionally, officers have issued 39 misdemeanor citations, 935 traffic citations, and impounded five firearms.

Metro urges individuals to call at 702-828-3394 if they see any suspicious activity.