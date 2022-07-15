UPDATE: Police on Saturday morning issued a news release saying that Olivia Townsend was found “safe and sound.”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s missing persons detail is looking for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen near the 5100 block of East Sahara.

Olivia Townsend has brown hair and eyes, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. When last seen, about 6:30 p.m. Friday, she was wearing white pajamas with a light-colored design and grey and pink slip-on shoes.

Olivia Townsend

Police say she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

If you have any information on Townsend and her whereabouts, please contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.