LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead Sunday night.

According to police, a driver in a 2016-2017 silver Honda Accord who was speeding on E. Lake Mead Boulevard struck a bicyclist crossing the road near Mt. Hood Street and then left the scene. The crash was reported around 9:14 p.m.

The 54-year-old bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center for treatment but died due to his injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Collision Investigation Section at (702) – 828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit this link.