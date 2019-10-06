Police look for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two men fatally shot four people inside a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and wounded five others.

Police Officer Thomas Tomasic says authorities believe the shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Tequila KC Bar stemmed from an earlier altercation. He says the gunmen had apparently gotten into a dispute with some people inside the bar, left, then returned with handguns.

No one has been arrested.

All four men who were killed were Hispanic, but Tomasic said authorities do not believe the shooting was racially motivated. The shooting happened in a largely Hispanic neighborhood.

Police did not release any additional information about the victims.

Tomasic cautioned that police are still investigating exactly what happened. He says they’re reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses while looking for the gunmen.