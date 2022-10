LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley.

It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police also said the injuries are non-life threatening.

Roads in the area reopened just after 11 p.m., according to police.