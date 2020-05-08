Police issue more than 400 tickets for street racing in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police issued 450 citations related to street racing over last weekend as a crackdown began on the illegal activity.

According to North Las Vegas Police, fewer people on the roads has led to an increase in street racing and two recent traffic deaths were linked to street racing.

On Sunday, police agencies joined forces to go after violators and stopped 425 drivers for speeding and reckless driving related to street racing.

“Street racing is dangerous to the drivers and their passengers who are participating, other motorists, and pedestrians along the roadways.” North Las Vegas Police

Police encourage drivers to report street racing or other reckless activity by calling 311 and for emergencies to call 911.