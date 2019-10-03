Police investigating armed robbery at El Pollo Loco on E. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police is on the scene of a robbery crime scene at an El Pollo Loco eatery on 4011 E. Charleston Blvd.

According to investigators, shortly before 10:30a.m., two armed suspects entered and robbed the eatery.

Multiple witnesses reported the incident and told police that the suspects fled the scene in a dark blue vehicle.

There were no reported injuries and police did not confirm what the suspects got away with.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay connected to 8 News Now for further developments.