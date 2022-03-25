LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the southwest valley on Friday afternoon.

  • Southwest valley homicide near Jones and Robindale on March 25 2022 (KLAS)
The incident took place at a home located in the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue, near Robindale and Jones at 2:10 p.m.

Police say they will release additional details on the homicide investigation at 4:45 p.m.

Nearby schools including Canarelli Middle School and Tony Alamo Elementary are on lockdown at this time.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.