LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the southwest valley on Friday afternoon.
The incident took place at a home located in the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue, near Robindale and Jones at 2:10 p.m.
Police say they will release additional details on the homicide investigation at 4:45 p.m.
Nearby schools including Canarelli Middle School and Tony Alamo Elementary are on lockdown at this time.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.