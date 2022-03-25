LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the southwest valley on Friday afternoon.

Southwest valley homicide near Jones and Robindale on March 25 2022 (KLAS)

Southwest valley homicide near Jones and Robindale on March 25 2022 (KLAS)

The incident took place at a home located in the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue, near Robindale and Jones at 2:10 p.m.

Police say they will release additional details on the homicide investigation at 4:45 p.m.

Nearby schools including Canarelli Middle School and Tony Alamo Elementary are on lockdown at this time.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.