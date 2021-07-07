Police investigate possible ‘intentional’ crash involving vehicle and pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating what they are calling “an apparent intentional auto/pedestrian collision” that happened early Wednesday morning in the southeast valley.

A woman driver has been taken into custody after she struck a man with her vehicle.

Police investigate a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Ferndale Street.

The incident was reported at 2:22 a.m. in the 3000 block of Ferndale Street near S. Lamb Boulevard and E. Vegas Valley Drive.

The woman driver left the scene but was found by police at a nearby home.

According to Metro police, the injured man was transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive.