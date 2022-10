LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a second early Tuesday morning homicide in the south valley.

The homicide was reported at the 4200 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Russell Road at around 2:40 a.m.

No other details have been provided.

A few hours earlier, a separate homicide was reported after midnight near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue.

This is a developing story.