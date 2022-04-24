LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a homicide that occurred near 955 East Twain Ave. Please avoid the area.

LVMPD department investigating homicide on Twain Avenue.

According to Lieutenant Jason Johansson, officers responded to a shot-spotter alert near an apartment complex on Twain Avenue. Arriving officers located a ‘black male, approximately 46-years-old,’ in the courtyard of the complex, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Lieutenant Johansson also noted that a 25-year-old female was located with a non-life-threatening injury to her lower leg. She was transported to Sunrise Medical Center.

Evidence collected from Las Vegas Metro Police suggests there was a verbal altercation in the courtyard of the apartment complex, which led to the suspect firing multiple shots.

Lieutenant Johansson says the suspect has yet to be identified, and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

This investigation is still ongoing. Check back for updates.